Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 288.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of OZK opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

