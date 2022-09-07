Quent Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

BIIB stock opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $332.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

