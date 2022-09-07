Quent Capital LLC Sells 4,113 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

