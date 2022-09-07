QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.73. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 27,211 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

QuickLogic Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $126,405.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

