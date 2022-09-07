QuickSwap Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.05 or 0.00314766 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00852504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015897 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

