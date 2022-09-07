Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of QNRX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $372.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.