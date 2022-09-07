Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of QNRX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $372.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

Featured Articles

