Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE RDN opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $67,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,540,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

