Radicle Market Capitalization Hits $86.50 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $86.50 million and approximately $31.61 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00012898 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
