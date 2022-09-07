Radix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $261.01 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $261.01 million and approximately $392,968.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.80 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.