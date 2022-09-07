Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $268.51 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $268.51 million and approximately $335,831.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radix

XRD is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

