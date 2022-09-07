RAI Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $31.48 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $31.48 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00878351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016239 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

