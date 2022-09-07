Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.24 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $43,369.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.