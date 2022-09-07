Railgun Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Railgun has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and $259,649.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Railgun has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00134666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

RAIL is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Railgun using one of the exchanges listed above.

