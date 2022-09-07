Rainicorn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $164,364.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $8.43 million and $164,364.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00870019 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016216 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
