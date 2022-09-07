Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Mark Zeptner Acquires 1,821,087 Shares

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) insider Mark Zeptner bought 1,821,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,338,498.95 ($936,013.25).
Ramelius Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.
About Ramelius Resources
Read More
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.