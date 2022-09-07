Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Mark Zeptner Acquires 1,821,087 Shares

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) insider Mark Zeptner bought 1,821,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,338,498.95 ($936,013.25).

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates the Mt Magnet, Vivien, Edna May, and Marda gold mines around Western Australia, as well as holds interests in the Tampia and Penny gold projects.

