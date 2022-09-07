RamenSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,780.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $6,898.58 and $50,780.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded up 72.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RamenSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.