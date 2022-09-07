RamenSwap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7,088.59 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $7,088.59 and approximately $48,478.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RamenSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RamenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.