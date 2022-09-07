Rapids (RPD) Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.38 or 1.04463356 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

