Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,803 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $584,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Logitech International by 5.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 423,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 667.4% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Logitech International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 162,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

