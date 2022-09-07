Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,198,000 after buying an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 17,840,816 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,249,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,559,000 after buying an additional 4,378,990 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,647,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,575,000 after buying an additional 852,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

