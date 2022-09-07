Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

