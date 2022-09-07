Raymond James & Associates Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

iShares Transportation Average ETF Stock Performance

IYT stock opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.