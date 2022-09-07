Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,082 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

