Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,791 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Haemonetics worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 303,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 253,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 131,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HAE. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

