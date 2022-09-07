Raymond James & Associates Purchases 20,808 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 1,941,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after buying an additional 917,896 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 113.4% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,013,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 538,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 237,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of DOC opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.