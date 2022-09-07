Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 336 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alfreton Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.