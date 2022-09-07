Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 801,974 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

