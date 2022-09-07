Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,661 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $198.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.