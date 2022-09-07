Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE GE opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
