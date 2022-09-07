Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GE opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.