Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,400,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 277,954 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

