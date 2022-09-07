Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 657,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 255,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,908,000 after purchasing an additional 148,380 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $91.71.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

