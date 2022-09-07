Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 374 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,634.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,477.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

