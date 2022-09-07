Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

