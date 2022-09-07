Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,069 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $238.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

