Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

