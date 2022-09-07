Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $558,852.29 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $558,852.29 and approximately $49,955.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.65 or 0.03361916 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00856769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016875 BTC.
Raze Network Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Raze Network Coin Trading
