RealFevr (FEVR) Price Down 7.6% This Week

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.39 million and $13,610.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00871154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016383 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

RealFevr Coin Trading

