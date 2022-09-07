Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,324.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $6,324.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005703 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00487244 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.80 or 0.01889156 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00234273 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000122 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.