ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,818.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $22,818.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 140.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,920.46 or 0.99895659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00232747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00148757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00245036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

