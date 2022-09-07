Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,816,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after acquiring an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

