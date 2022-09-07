Remme Trading Down 6% This Week (REM)

Remme (REM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Remme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Remme has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $250,009.31 and $23,470.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00169528 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.
Remme Coin Profile
Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Remme
