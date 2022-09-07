Ren (REN) Price Reaches $0.12

Ren (REN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $117.90 million and $15.86 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00134741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023283 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

