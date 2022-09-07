renBTC (RENBTC) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $66.08 million and $5.82 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $19,662.57 or 1.03373532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,360 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

