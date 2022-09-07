Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $129.66 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.Telegram | Reddit | Medium | FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

