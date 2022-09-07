Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($15.82) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. Repsol has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

