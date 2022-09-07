Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $126.95 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Request has a market cap of $126.95 million and $14.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.80 or 1.00050000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00134162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

