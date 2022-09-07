Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $327.81 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after buying an additional 97,392 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

