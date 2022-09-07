Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,469 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZI. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
REZI opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $31.83.
About Resideo Technologies
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
