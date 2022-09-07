Reviewing IonQ (IONQ) and Its Peers

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IonQ to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -10.43 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 45.78

IonQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 226 1627 2816 51 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.50%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 52.46%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.43% -33.02% -6.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s competitors have a beta of -6.36, indicating that their average share price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ competitors beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

