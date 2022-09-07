Reviewing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 56.78% 16.16% 0.60% Global Net Lease 3.65% 0.90% 0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 1 4.00 Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

66.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.40 $43.08 million $3.24 6.23 Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.51 $11.37 million ($0.07) -189.43

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out -2,285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

